Northern Strike 5K welcomes the community to this one-of-a-kind event

The Northern Strike 5K is a run/walk/ruck event that welcomes the community to Camp Grayling to experience the start of ‘Northern Strike’ a unique exercise that brings together all branches of the armed forces to drill as a collective group.

Being able to witness the personnel and equipment rolling in is a truly one-of-a-kind experience that our service members are proud to share.

The event kicks off at 10 a.m. on Sunday Aug. 6 and the first 200 registered participants will be guaranteed a free medal and shirt. There will also be prizes for Top Finishers and Most Patriotic.

Advertisement

Northern Strike 5K

Registration for the 5K closes the evening of Aug. 1, so make sure you head to the registration website to lock in your spot.

Proceeds from this event go to benefit the USO, Camp Grayling W.A.R.P. fund and the N.G.A.M Scholarship for Leadership & Service. All donations are tax deductible and there is a discount for Soldiers, Veterans, and Students.