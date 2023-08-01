Michigan in need of host families for exchange students

Foreign exchange students from around the world are in need of host families in the United States, including here in Michigan.

Exchange students say hosting is easier than many families expect, and it has a big impact on both the student and their host family.

Exchange Students

“I realized how much of a different I made in a child’s life, and how they grew in the year is very exciting” said Lisa Murphy.

Advertisement

Lisa murphy has hosted foreign exchange students for 20 years.

“My Miguel had come from Spain, and his brother had taken the test and he had to be a hotel clerk,” says Murphy. “He wanted to be a pilot in the military, and he wanted to do well on the test, and he wanted to come here so he could have his dreams in his country and do more than being a hotel clerk.”

But Lisa and other host families can’t do it alone.

Lisa is also the regional manager for the international student exchange. She’s currently searching across the state for more host families.

Advertisement

“I believe it’s easy you just drop them into your family, and you just love them, and you treat them like your own,” says Murphy.

Angela Gesinski is the area representative for the exchange.

She says the experience of hosting a foreign exchange student is life changing.

Exchange Students

“I have a host family with a 5-year-old child said, ‘could you bring me another Nina?’ he just had such a wonderful experience with their first host exchange, and they are doing it again this year,” says Gesinski.

Advertisement

Parents of exchange students provide a set amount of money each month, helping to ease the responsibilities of host families.

“The host family responsible for supervision, three meals a day, and a place to study,” says Murphy.

And Angela and Lisa both say this is not just important for the exchange students, but it is important for the host families as well as they experience more cultures.

“If you have these small towns, most don’t have a lot of diversity and they have never experienced another culture,” says Murphy.

Advertisement

Connections that don’t’ stop when the students return home.

“Studies show that most of our international students go on the be our world leaders, they go on to be in business and it really helps in their country,” says Murphy.

And the students can add to that.

Exchange Students

“It was easily one of the best experiences that I have ever had in Michigan, which was the state that I dreamed about, and we had the best time together,” says exchange student Pedro Schiavinato.

For more information on becoming a host family you can contact Lisa or Angela below!

Lisa Murphy, Regional Manager, International Student Exchange

Phone: (989)-954-4023

Email: greatlakes@iseusa.org

Angela Gesinski, Area Representative, International Student Exchange

Phone: (734)-991-3011