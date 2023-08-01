Grant Me Hope: Oscar

We’re introducing you to Oscar this week. An 11-year-old boy that excels in math and social studies, while also being a kind person ready to meet his new family.

Oscar is active and loves to play outside. He especially loves to do parkour, but only when he can do it safely.

He says he wants to live in the city because in the city you have lots of places to go and more options for things to do.

He would love to have a pet, more specifically a tiny kitten and a tiny dog who’s friendly and loving.

For more information about Oscar and the adoption process, click here.