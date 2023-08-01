Eat Local: Let cherries work wonders for you

Full of anti-oxidant and ant-inflammatory properties, cherries can benefit your health. Chef Laura McCain, a clinical dietitian, discusses the health benefits of adding cherries to help your health.

Twice a month on ‘the four’ we’ll be exploring “Eat Local” which was created in partnership with MyNorth/Traverse Northern Michigan Magazine and Groundwork Center for Resilient Communities to make locally grown food not just nice to have, but a way of life for Northern Michigan Communities.

With the region’s best farmers, chefs and medical practitioners, we’ll explore local farms, highlight how food impacts wellness, celebrate what’s in season, find what’s affordable, give meal ideas and easy prep pointers to make eating local not just inspiring, but also practical, accessible and delicious.