Hartman-Hammond Bridge project nearly triples in cost

The controversial Boardman Bridge Crossing Project in the Traverse City area has hit a bit of a speed bump as the cost for the project has doubled in the past year.

The Grand Traverse County Road Commission announced the bridge would cost $100 million, however, the cost for the project now sits anywhere between $280 million and $320 million.

The road commission’s highway engineer Wayne Schoonover explained one of the main reasons for the jump in cost is because they are trying to minimize impacting the river valley.

“What we’re also seeing is inflation is just really throwing a big wrench into everyone’s estimations and it’s really driving up a lot of the costs,” Schoonover admitted.

The rise in cost has those opposed to the project asking if it’s worth it.

The Groundwork Center of Resilient Communities Transportation Director, Jim Bruckbauer, referred back to a 2019 study from the road commission that said repairing and expanding South Airport Road and the Keystone-Beitner Corridor would be more cost effective than building a bridge.

“We need to be investing in our whole transportation infrastructure network and if we’re putting all of our chips into one basket than that doesn’t leave that much to fix crumbling roads like South Airport Road,” Bruckbauer stated.

The road commission argues the project would greatly alleviate traffic congestion in Traverse City.

Despite the project nearly tripling in cost, the road commission expects 80% of it would be covered by federal grants and hope the majority of the remaining $64 million will be covered by state grants.

“This is something the community has looked at and struggled with for a number of years. But it would provide a lot of benefits to all of the community and everyone trying to get in and around our beautiful city and county,” Schoonover said.

In the next several weeks the road commission will be setting up a financial plan to figure out what grants they’ll be going after. However, they said with construction still nearly a decade away costs could rise again.