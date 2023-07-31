Traverse City woman wins $1 million playing instant lottery game

By Michigan Lottery

A Traverse City woman “turned red and couldn’t stop shaking” after she won $1 million playing the Michigan Lottery’s Diamond Wild Time instant game.

“I stopped on my way to visit family, and the purple Diamond Wild Time ticket stood out,” said the player, who chose to remain anonymous. “I decided to buy one and scratched it in the car.

“When I revealed the star symbol and then the ‘1MIL’ prize amount, I turned so red and couldn’t stop shaking. My heart was thumping so hard, I thought it was going to come out of my chest!”

The 49-year-old player bought her winning ticket at the Village Pantry, located at 2001 North Garfield Road in Traverse City.

“Winning means a fresh start for my husband and I,” the player said. “We can buy a new home and invest in starting a business, which has always been a dream of ours.”

The lucky player recently visited lottery headquarters to claim the big prize. She chose to receive her prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $634,000, rather than annuity payments for the full amount.

Players have won more than $5.5 million playing Diamond Wild Time, which launched in this month. Each $20 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $20 up to $1 million. More than $102 million in prizes remain, including two $1 million top prizes, 51 $10,000 prizes and 915 $1,000 prizes.



