The One Up XP Show - Episode 84: Plunder Panic, Brian Winn

This week we take you into an award winning game made here in Michigan! Plunder Panic! It is a fun 6v6 arcade style party game! It also has a campaign which we hit up this week!

We also sit down with Brian Winn who is a Professor at Michigan State University but also the President of Will Winn Games! This game is a result of his teaching and company! We talk to him about his idea and how it came to life!

