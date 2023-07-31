Nelly & Ashanti With Special Guest Twista - Party Between the Lines

Presented By: Z93: Hits From 90′s To Now

Date: September 2, 2023

Location: Turtle Creek Stadium — 333 Stadium Dr, Traverse City, MI 49685

Time: 5:30 PM — 10:30PM

Price: Tickets are currently on sale and are priced accordingly: Premium Pit Admission - $129.00 plus fees, Field General Admission- $89.00 plus fees, Grandstand Reserved - $60.00 plus fees, and VIP Grandstand Tables $400.00 plus fees per table (limited quantity available), 12 person SUITE $1500.00 plus fees(limited quantity available), 25 person SUITE $3000.00 ($60.00 plus added value).

Note: All events are subject to change without notice. Please check the event website for the most updated information.

About Nelly

Cornell "Nelly" Haynes

Z93 presents Nelly. One of the best-selling hip-hop artists of all time. Selling over thirty-five million records worldwide, Nelly is the recipient of music’s highest honors with three Grammys, three American Music Awards, four number one albums and five number one singles to hit the charts.

Artistic and business-minded, Haynes has navigated his crossover appeal into television both as an actor and guest- broadcaster. Nelly appeared in Adam Sandler’s blockbuster hit, “The Longest Yard” and served as executive producer of the soundtrack. Continuing to showcase his acting skills Haynes is also part of the CSI New York cast having a recurring role as Club Owner “Terrence” in the hit series. Haynes utilizes his intellect, brand marketing, and ownership equity as a co-owner of NBA’s Charlotte Bobcats, the owner of clothing companies; Apple Bottoms and Troop, and is the owner of his own record label, Derrty Entertainment.

Beyond business, Haynes is also a humanitarian who operates the Jes Us 4 Jackie campaign, co-founded by his late sister Jackie Donahue. Jes Us 4 Jackie aims to raise awareness about the need for bone marrow and stem cell donors in the African American community. Haynes also operates 4Sho4Kids. The organization is dedicated to improving the quality of life for children and is also a mentoring based nonprofit organization that caters to youth education and scholarship donations.

Haynes was a Spokesperson for Sean John Clothing and has been representing The Ford Company since 2008.

Over the next 15 years, Nelly released several additional albums including 5.0, M.O., and Heartland. He was featured on his own reality show, Nellyville, and cameoed in several primetime dramas such as CSI: NY and 90210. Nelly has collaborated with artists across different genres including: Pitbull, T.I, 2 2Chain, Nicki Minaj, Pharrell, Florida Georgia Line, Kane Brown and Brett Kissel.

About Ashanti

Ashanti

Z93 Presents Ashanti. Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter, actor and author Ashanti burst onto the music scene with her smash hit, self-titled debut album, Ashanti. It landed the #1 spot on both the Billboard Top 200 and R&B album charts, selling a whopping 504,593 units in its first week. This set a SoundScan record as the most albums sold by any debut female artist in the chart’s history and granted her a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records. Over the span of her 20-year career, Ashanti has released six studio albums and received a number of illustrious rewards including eight Billboard Awards, a Grammy, two American Music Awards, two Soul Train Awards and six ASCAP Awards. She has reigned at the top as one of Billboard’s “Top Females of the Decade from 2000-2010″ and continues to break Billboard records having a Hot 100 entry every decade in the 2000′s, 2010′s and 2020′s.

In 2005, Ashanti made her telefilm debut starring as Dorothy in The Muppets’ Wizard of Oz, opposite Miss Piggy and Kermit. She also starred in Disney’s animated series The Proud Family and continued her journey in television landing roles in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Army Wives, Sabrina, the Teenage Witch, as well as portraying Dionne Warwick on NBC’s American Dreams.

In her feature film debut she co-starred with Samuel L. Jackson in the #1 box office hit Coach Carter. Ashanti’s additional film credits include Resident Evil Extinction, John Tucker Must Die and Bollywood film Bride & Prejudice. Ashanti executive produced and starred in the musical drama and feature film STUCK, released April 2019. She donned her executive producer hat once again for the feature film Mothers and Daughters, starring Sharon Stone, Susan Sarandon and Mira Sorvino.

In partnership with Build-A-Bear Entertainment and Sony Pictures, Ashanti leads the cast of the family friendly Honey Girls and will soon begin filming The Plus One in March 2022.

The Ashanti brand has continued to flourish with several major partnerships including her own fragrance, “Precious Jewel” with AMC Beauty. Endorsements with Candies Apparel and the groundbreaking Herbal Essence, where she is the first African American to land a national campaign inspired her to launch a clothing line in collaboration with Miss Circle and partner with Pretty Little Thing to create her own swimsuit line “Ashanti.”

As an author, she has written her first book of poetry through Hyperion titled Foolish/Unfoolish: Reflections on Love and will release a book with Harper Collins in 2022.

As a philanthropist, Ashanti is the Ambassador for the Jumpstart Reading Program and became the “Youth of the Year” Ambassador for the Boys and Girls Club of America in 2009 and was inducted into their Hall of Fame. She became a member of their “BE GREAT” Campaign with Denzel Washington and was a part of the “Let’s Move” health campaign with Michelle Obama.

REO Speedwagon & Joan Jett & The Blackhearts - Party Between The Lines

Presented By: KLT: The Rock Station

Date: September 3, 2023

Location: Turtle Creek Stadium — 333 Stadium Dr, Traverse City, MI 49685

Time: 5:30 PM — 10:30PM

Price: Tickets are currently on sale and are priced accordingly: Premium Pit Admission - $129.00 plus fees, Field General Admission- $89.00 plus fees, Grandstand Reserved - $60.00 plus fees, and VIP Grandstand Tables $400.00 plus fees per table (limited quantity available), 12 person SUITE $1500.00 plus fees(limited quantity available), 25 person SUITE $3000.00 ($60.00 plus added value).

Note: All events are subject to change without notice. Please check the event website for the most updated information.





About REO Speedwagon

REO Speedwagon

KLT presents REO Speedwagon. Formed in 1967, signed in 1971, and fronted by iconic vocalist Kevin Cronin since 1972, REO Speedwagon is a band where the main constant over the decades is a never-ending desire to give their all to their fans, year in and year out.

By the early ‘70s, the band’s unrelenting drive, as well as non-stop touring and recording, jumpstarted the burgeoning rock movement in the Midwest. It carved a path that was eventually followed by STYX, Kansas, Cheap Trick and more. Platinum albums and freeform FM radio staples such as “Ridin’ The Storm Out” followed, setting the stage for 1980′s explosive Hi Infidelity (received the Recording Industry Association of America®'s 10X Diamond Award for surpassing sales of 10 million units in the U.S.). REO rode the top of the charts with a RIAA-certified 22 million albums sold in the U.S. and 40 million around the globe, with a string of gold and platinum records and international hit singles.

In 1994, when many rock bands of their era had either broken up, or were feeling like their days were numbered, the REO team came up with a co-headline tour concept that breathed new life into the world of touring. The “Can’t Stop Rockin’” amphitheater tour featuring Fleetwood Mac, REO, and Pat Benatar was a huge success and blazed the trail for the very popular co-headline tours that are seen nationwide today.

Today, fully established with songs on the radio in every city and town they ever set foot in, REO Speedwagon still has that Midwest work ethic. The band has gone on stage and in the studio to work–dozens of albums, thousands of concerts, and countless radio spins. Their eyes have always been on the future and on the road – not a year has gone by where REO Speedwagon didn’t perform live, thrilling fans with hit filled sets.

About Joan Jett & The Blackhearts

Joan Jett & The Blackhearts

KLT presents Joan Jett & The Blackhearts. Joan Jett grew up during a time when rock ‘n’ roll was off limits to girls and women, but as a teenager, she promptly blew the door to the boys’ club right off its hinges. After forming her band the Blackhearts in 1979, with whom Jett has become a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, she has had eight platinum and gold albums and nine Top 40 singles, including the classics “Bad Reputation,” “I Love Rock ‘N’ Roll,” “I Hate Myself For Loving You,” and “Crimson and Clover.”

With a career that has spanned music, film, television, Broadway, and humanitarianism, Joan Jett remains a potent force and inspiration to generations of fans worldwide. As a producer, she has overseen seminal albums by Bikini Kill, and the Germs’ LA punk masterpiece ‘GI.’ Jett and Kenny Laguna (her longtime producer and music partner) co-founded Blackheart Records from the trunk of Kenny’s Cadillac after rejections from no less than 23 labels. 40 years later, Blackheart is a thriving entertainment company producing music, film and television, and continues to champion emerging bands. Jett, along with the Blackhearts, performs around the globe and has toured alongside fellow rock legends like The Who, Green Day, Heart, and Foo Fighters.

Most recently the band completed The Stadium Tour with Def Leppard and Motley Crue in the summer of 2022. The group’s newest release, ‘Changeup,’ is their first-ever acoustic album. These stripped-down recordings are at once intimate while capturing all the ferocity and menace for which Joan Jett and the Blackhearts are known. ‘Bad Reputation,’ a documentary about Jett’s life, premiered to critical acclaim at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival and is available on streaming.

