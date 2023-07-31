Onekama Consolidated Schools fires principal over ‘unprofessional conduct’

Friday night’s Onekama school board meeting lasted over six hours and led to the principal of Onekama Consolidated Schools’ dismissal.

The school board met Friday night to discuss possible disciplinary action to the former interim Superintendent Mark Parsons, an administrator, and the now former principal Seth Pratt.

Issues began two months after Parsons took over as Interim Superintendent when Pratt went on medical leave for what he called a toxic work environment. Shortly after, the school board opened an investigation into the matter.

Pratt claimed co-workers, students and parents contributed to the hostile work environment. He said during a conversation with Parsons, Parsons assumed he was gay and told him he wouldn’t be accepted by the community or the school. While Parsons denied the accusation he also claimed the principal was untruthful and mishandling academic programs.

The school board’s investigation found Pratt’s claims ‘not factual, misstated, inaccurate and untrue.’ However, they found Parsons claims were accurate.

Thus, the board voted unanimously Friday night to terminate Pratt for unprofessional conduct.



