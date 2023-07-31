Lake City man shot with high caliber rifle after argument

The Missaukee County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that a man was shot and in stable condition after an argument with another man turned violent.

On Sunday at 9:24 p.m., Missaukee County deputies were sent to Stoney Corners Road and South 7 Mile Road in Clam Union Township for a report of a a shooting.

On arrival, deputies said they found the victim, a 28-year-old male from Lake City, had been shot once from a high caliber rifle. He was treated at the scene by Missaukee County EMS and taken to Traverse City Munson by helicopter. He is in stable condition, deputies reported.

Advertisement

A 30-year-old man from McBain was arrested after he was identified as the shooter, deputies said. He was charged with attempted murder.

The initial investigation shows there was a verbal altercation between the two men before the shooting occurred, deputies said. The investigation is ongoing.