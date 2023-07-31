Here’s how to watch the August 2023 supermoons

August will be full of night sky-gazing opportunities, and there are some you won’t want to miss.

On Aug. 1, the first supermoon of the month, called the “sturgeon moon,” will cast a glow in the sky. To spot the moon, you can look to the southeast after sunset to see it rise above the horizon.

While the full brightness of the moon will be reached in the afternoon on Aug. 1, the moon will still stay well lit for several days after.

Advertisement

A supermoon is when the moon is closer than normal to the Earth in its orbit, making it appear bigger and brighter. Because supermoons are based on orbit, they can only happen three or four times a year.

These two super moons will be the second and third supermoons of the calendar year. The first was in July and the fourth will be the harvest moon in September.

If you can’t catch a glimpse of this first one, you can always take a chance at the next one on Aug. 30. The moon will be full again on this day, making it not just a blue moon, but a blue supermoon.

No matter what moon you see, it can still be an awesome sight!

Advertisement

How does the moon get its names?

Have you ever named a full moon? According to The Farmer’s Almanac, monthly names for the moon such as harvest moon, strawberry moon, etc. come from a combination of Native American, Colonial American and European traditions or sources.

The sturgeon moon (whether it’s super or not) of August gets its name from observations that the giant sturgeon in the Great Lakes and Lake Champlain were mostly caught during late summer.

As for a blue moon, a full moon is considered blue when it is the second full moon of the month - something that doesn’t happen often! While the moon doesn’t appear blue in this case, there can be instances it does look blue because of certain dust particles in the atmosphere.

Check the forecast for all of your sky-gazing activities.