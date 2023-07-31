G.H.O.S.T sting operation busts 2 men in Presque Isle Co.

One of parent’s biggest fears are child predators.

“We have got to get out of that thinking that it can happen here because guess what it did happen here, it is happening here every day” says Sherriff Joe Brewbaker.

And a downstate strike team helped a Northern Michigan sheriff’s office stop two alleged predators from getting to children.

Advertisement

Sherriff Brewbaker asked Genesee County Sherriff Chris Swanson and his team to come to Presque Isle County where the spent months on the sting.

Last week’s operation was conducted in Rogers City by the Genesee Human Operation Strike Team, also known as G.H.O.S.T, where they say two men aged 64 and 69 were trying to meet up with a 15-year-old girl for sexual relations.

Both of the suspects brought money to pay the girl, but they were instead greeted by the sheriff’s deputies.

“In this case nearly 100 people that were interested in having sex with an underage child, nearly 100 people. And without going into the actual case and the actual chats I can tell you this, of these two individuals, this isn’t their first time,” says Swanson.

G.H.O.S.T, has stopped more than 190 alleged predators and are continuing to work to make sure they can prevent this from happening.