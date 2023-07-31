Former Traverse City daycare worker facing child abuse charges

A Northern Michigan daycare worker has been charged with two counts of child abuse, for actions that were caught on camera.

The Grand Traverse Chief Assistant Prosecutor, Kyle Attwood, said 22-year-old Grace Lacoste was working at Traverse City’s Central Day Care Center at the time but has since been fired.

Lacoste is facing two counts of 4th degree child abuse for allegedly handling two children, under the age of four, in a rough manner.

The attorney representing one of the families, Blake Ringsmuth, said the daycare should have done more to protect his client’s 3-year-old as well as the other kids at the daycare, from what he said is a pattern of behavior.

“We are investigating what they knew and what should have been done differently to protect all the children, not just my client’s family, but a lot of kids were there and were exploring how deep the problem goes,” said Ringsmuth.

Kyle Attwood said the incidents happened May 10 and 11.

“An employee in a childcare role at the center was roughly handling, jerking around, pushing that sort of thing. Looking at it, it appears that it could be somebody who was overwhelmed and frustrated and wasn’t appropriately channeling those emotions and instead let that boil over into how they handled the children there,” said Atwood.

Lacoste has since been fired but Ringsmuth said more needs to happen.

“This is not the first time they have been in trouble with the state. And so, my hope is that if the state concludes that, in fact, they did not act appropriately to protect these children, that they take drastic action to protect the families,” said Ringsmuth.

Central Day Care Center was under investigation by the State from November 2021 to January 2022. Several violations were discovered, including clapping in kids’ faces to keep them awake, violating a Michigan law on time-outs and taking away meals.

“Those may be things that we’re not aware of because they’re more licensing issues as opposed to criminal investigation. and our role here is not directly with the center, it’s with the person who committed the act,” said Attwood.

Attwood said Michigan’s Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) would handle any investigations into the daycare. Ringsmuth confirmed that LARA is looking into the daycare.

9&10 News reached out to Central Day Care Center. They declined to comment at this time.