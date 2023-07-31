Fil-Am Fusion Food Truck in Gaylord creates a combination of flavors

Two different countries, two different backgrounds and two different worlds of food. But together, Angela and Matt Morgan combined two different cultures of flavor into one food truck called, Fil-Am Fusion here in Northern Michigan.

“Cooking has always been a passion for me but being able to share that here in northern Michigan, you know, there’s not a lot of Filipinos here. It’s too cold, they say. But we have a community here. But being able to share our food to this area and to Americans and being and seeing how much they love it and how accepted it is. And, you know, everybody keeps saying this is what Gaylord needed. You know, we’re so happy you’re here. It really, really, really, it’s overwhelming and it makes me happy,” said Angie.

Angie is an immigrant from the Philippines with a passion for cooking Filipino dishes. She met her husband, Matt, a retired veteran, back in 2011. Today, Fil-Am Fusion food truck sits outside of their business, Morgan Trading Company in Gaylord.

“For the community to come and enjoy, the community has really, really embraced us. We had a Filipina drive 2 hours and she came up here because it was her birthday and she said she wanted to try the food” Angie said.

Fil-Am Fusion Food Truck serves authentic Filipino dishes from scratch, along with the American Essential, a hamburger with a Filipino twist. The truck has only been open for a few weeks, but people are already raving about this new flavor that has come to Northern Michigan.



