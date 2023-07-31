Skip to Main
Celebrating Michigan Beer Month at Shorts Brewing Company

Braulis Pimentel
Braulis Pimentel, Tyler Brintnell
07/31/2023 12:50 PM EDT

July is Michigan Beer Month and there’s no better way to celebrated than with local brews.

We head to Short’s Brewing Company in Bellaire to do just that! We get a chance to check out their beer garden, pub food and learn about their community partnerships.

