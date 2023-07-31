July is Michigan Beer Month and there’s no better way to celebrated than with local brews.
We head to Short’s Brewing Company in Bellaire to do just that! We get a chance to check out their beer garden, pub food and learn about their community partnerships.
Celebrating Michigan Beer Month at Shorts Brewing Company - 6:50
