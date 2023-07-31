Celebrating Michigan Beer Month at Shorts Brewing Company

July is Michigan Beer Month and there’s no better way to celebrated than with local brews.

We head to Short’s Brewing Company in Bellaire to do just that! We get a chance to check out their beer garden, pub food and learn about their community partnerships.

