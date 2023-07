The 40th Anniversary for National Night Out is upon us, and Big Rapids is hosting their 20th year of participation.

The Night Out is intended to build a bond between law enforcement and community members while focusing on crime and drug prevention.

Officer Sell from Big Rapids Public Safety joins us to discuss the importance of the event in Big Rapids and across the country.

Join the fun and learning experience on August 1 in downtown Big Rapids from 5-8 p.m.