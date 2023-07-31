Billy Strings and Short’s Brewing offering you a ‘Thirst Mutilator’

Not all beverages are created equal. For those of us who have tried the latest alcohol-free offering, “Hop Water,” it leaves something to be desired.

That is why when Short’s Brewing Co. was approached by bluegrass musician and Michigan local Billy Strings about producing a line of Hop Water, they knew that the world was about to change forever.

With the same passion for crafting amazing beers that has lead to Short’s Brewing becoming a household name, the team began to design and test what would become known as the “Thirst Mutilator”.

Advertisement

Shorts & Billy (Kerry Lynch)

Described as “the culmination of our collective desire to leave no thirst unquenched” the Lemon-Lime flavored Hop Water contains no alcohol and provides a bubbly yet carb and calorie free experience. Available in a wide range of sizes, it’s a perfect fit for any day here in Northern Michigan.

For more information on Short’s Brewing and the “Thirst Mutilator” visit the website available here.