Billy Strings and Short’s Brewing offering you a ‘Thirst Mutilator’

Not all beverages are created equal. For those of us who have tried the latest alcohol-free offering, “Hop Water,” it leaves something to be desired.
That is why when Short’s Brewing Co. was approached by bluegrass musician and Michigan local Billy Strings about producing a line of Hop Water, they knew that the world was about to change forever.
With the same passion for crafting amazing beers that has lead to Short’s Brewing becoming a household name, the team began to design and test what would become known as the “Thirst Mutilator”.
Described as “the culmination of our collective desire to leave no thirst unquenched” the Lemon-Lime flavored Hop Water contains no alcohol and provides a bubbly yet carb and calorie free experience. Available in a wide range of sizes, it’s a perfect fit for any day here in Northern Michigan.
For more information on Short’s Brewing and the “Thirst Mutilator” visit the website available here.