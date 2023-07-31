5 people rescued from Pictured Rocks after boat catches fire

The Coast Guard Station Marquette said five people were rescued from a pleasure craft on fire near Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore on Saturday.

Around 10:55 a.m. on Saturday, the crew of a Station Marquette 29-Foot Response Boat was conducting a routine safety patrol near Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore when they saw a 30-foot cabin cruiser that was releasing black smoke.

The boat crew immediately approached the vessel and found that the cabin cruiser had suffered an engine fire.

The boat crew quickly passed the cabin cruiser owner a fire extinguisher to combat the fire, but those efforts were ineffective, officials said. The fire was quickly spreading, so the Station Marquette boat crew promptly evacuated all five adults on board.

Immediately after the evacuation was complete, the cabin cruiser became completely engulfed in flames and was burned to the waterline.

All five rescued adults were taken to Cinder Pond marina with no injuries.

A team of Pollution Responders from Sector Sault Ste Marie arrived at the scene Sunday morning and determined that all diesel fuel on board the vessel had been burned in the fire and no pollution threat existed. A commercial salvage company has been contacted to remove the remains of the vessel from the lakeshore on Monday.