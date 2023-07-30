Volunteers in Sault Ste. Marie spruce up downtown sidewalks

“Art is such an important piece of your downtown with the vibrancy and just beautifying it,” says Downtown Development Authority Director Stephanie Sprecker.

Volunteers in Sault Ste. Marie spent part of their weekend sprucing up some downtown crosswalks.

This is the eigth year that the faded crosswalks once again became vibrant murals.

Advertisement

Volunteers, including some from the Ameri-Corps, spent time out in the sunshine at the intersections of Portage and Ashman, and Portage and Osborn Boulevard.

The weather and traffic took its toll on the murals over the past year.

Today, three freshly painted crosswalks greeted those visiting downtown business and the Soo Locks.

“To us, when the people see the art, it just brings a sense of welcoming and just, it’s so important to our downtown. We are really going to start focusing on making some bright downtown because it’s so important. We are really really excited,” says Sprecker.

A few more crosswalks will be painted in the near future. If you would like to help, contact Sprecker at the DDA.