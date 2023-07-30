Kid’s Fishing Day created in honor of Connor Gorsuch

“We really wanted to just have a day for parents to fish with their children,” says Connor’s mother, Angela Gorsuch.

A morning of fishing in Sault Ste. Marie in memory of a Connor Gorsuch.

In January of 2003, Connor was born to Angela and Gary Gorsuch.

24 hours later, he passed away.

That summer of 2003, the Connor Gorsuch Kid’s Fishing Day started up and on the last Friday of every July since, dozens of young fishermen aged 16 and under have fished in memory of someone who never had the chance to.

Dozens of businesses donated food, prizes and fishing items to help make the event successful at the kid’s fishing pond at Rotary Park.

“It’s getting people out fishing and understanding how beautiful of an area we live in. And just having that special day with your children. You know, we are very excited for other kids to have that day. It’s so great to have their faces light up,” says Gorsuch.

Gorsuch hopes to continue this event every year.



