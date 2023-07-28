Traverse City Mill Works holds ground breaking ceremony for new 18,000 square foot facility

A brand new facility is on its way for a Traverse City business.

Traverse City Mill Works held a ground breaking community event Friday for the roughly 18,000 square foot facility that will allow them to expand their business.

They’ve been in Traverse City for more than 30 years, and are moving from their original Woodmere location to Aero Park Drive.

“We’ve had the site here in Aero Park. It’s a great location. We love being on the Tart Trail. And so we thought this now time to put the investment back in community in this area and build a larger state of the art facility, allow for hopefully another 30 years of local business and growth for the woodshop,” Tim Pulliam, the Keen Technical Solutions president, said.

Construction will start next week and they hope to be done in the spring of 2024.