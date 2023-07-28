Munson Medical Center giving away 250 bike helmets in Traverse City

Traverse City is one of the most bike friendly spots in Michigan, and that’s why Munson Medical Center wants to make sure people are safe.

The injury prevention portion of their Munson Trauma Program is hosting a free bike helmet giveaway with 250 helmets up for grabs.

“I‘m very happy to spend my energy investing into the safety, the culture of safety in our community. And that’s one thing that bike helmet events like this can do is bring awareness and then promote the culture of helmet wearing,” Korwin Schrock, Munson Injury Prevention Coordinator, said.

The event takes place Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Pavilion in the Grand Traverse Commons.