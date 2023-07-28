Multi-state fraud scheme busted; 2 of the arrested are connected to a Lake Co. case

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office on Friday announced a federal indictment of people involved in the defrauding of money from a Lake County couple.

In 2021, Lake County officials began a fraud investigation in which an Irons couple were defrauded of $398,000. The FBI was brought on early in the case to help, deputies said. Lake County deputies spent numerous hours setting up undercover stings, interviews and meetings with FBI agents.

Mark Totten, the U.S. attorney for the Western District of Michigan district, said that as a result of the investigation, seven people who were involved in a multi-state fraud scheme were captured. Two of these suspects are alleged to be directly involved in the Lake County case.

Officials said that the fraud scheme totaled $11 million stolen from people across the U.S.

In June, Delhi India Police announced the arrest of multiple individuals involved in this fraud syndicate as well. This was a result of a joint operation with the FBI and Interpol.



