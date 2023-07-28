MSP finds break-in suspect hiding in neighbor’s RV

William Robert Kline

Michigan State Police say a man who broke into a home and an RV in Otsego County is under arrest.

Troopers say a man and his son called 911 after an intruder entered their home in Bagley Township. They say he came into the kitchen through the garage and ran off when confronted.

While MSP was interviewing the father and son, their neighbor called and said the suspect was hiding in an RV parked in the driveway. He was identified as 44-year-old William Robert Kline from Midland. Kline had several warrants for his arrest, including a felony Unauthorized Driving Away of a Vehicle from Midland.

He’s charged with two counts breaking and entering.