Jim “The Shark” Dreyer attempts 90 mile swim across Lake Michigan

25 years ago Jim “The Shark” Dreyer swam across Lake Michigan and launched his career as a record-setting athlete.

To celebrate this significant anniversary, Dreyer will attempt to swim from Bradford Beach in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to City Beach in his new hometown of Grand Haven, Michigan, Aug 1 to 3 (depending on the weather).

In 1998, Dreyer swam from Two Rivers, Wisconsin to Ludington, Michigan - a 50 mile point-to-point swim that ended up with him logging 65 miles due to strong cross-currents. In raising the bar on his own record, Dreyer estimates that with currents, he will swim approximately 25 miles further in his 25th anniversary swim, totaling around 90 miles. He expects the crossing to take more than 60 hours.