Hoops Pet Food Pantry provides resources for thousands of furry friends

The year of 2020 was a challenging one for many. During this time, Robin Rosier, owner of Hoops Pet Food Pantry, lost a dear friend Kevin Hooper. Although it was a difficult time, Rosier knew that Kevin would want to be helping those who needed it.

“We were thinking about how worried he would be about particularly the people in the hospitality industry that he was really involved in, that would all of a sudden not have an income. And so, we thought, I know, you know, we’ll give a donation to a pet food pantry. That would be great. Kevin would love that. And so, we spent a couple of weeks looking for a pet food pantry and we couldn’t find one” Rosier said.

And that’s when Rosier decided to start a pet food pantry herself in honor of Kevin.

Now, Hoops Pet Food Pantry is making a positive impact in the lives of pets and their owners.

“Today, we’ve fed over 5,000 pets. And it’s all been through kind of our motto and our thought behind the whole thing was neighbors helping neighbors. We don’t get any big grants or anything like that. It’s just somebody buying an extra bag of dog food when they buy their dog food, putting money on our count, going to PayPal or Venmo and, you know, giving us a little extra money,” said Rosier.

Square Deal Country Store in Traverse City has been a huge partner in making the pet food pantry success from donating food and supplies to also allowing Rosier to have a pop-up tent outside of the store. Rosier said that she couldn’t make an impact without the support of the community.

“It Makes a lot more sense for the community to help people keep their pets than to keep building bigger shelters and having more rescues. And so, we encourage people to, you know, spay and neuter their pets and try and send them in the right direction for low cost spayed and neutering programs and vaccine programs,” said Rosier.

Rosier said that if there’s one thing the community members of Traverse City can agree on and come together on, is taking good care of our pets.

You can learn more about Hoops Pet Food Pantry or donate here.