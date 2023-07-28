Haley’s Hot Takes: Cher, Spotify, and Ariana Grande

Another week another hot take!

To kick things off! Cher has announced she is making a branded gelato called “Cherlato”. How cool! The one downside... is that is is only available in Los Angeles.

There is a big accomplishment for Britney Spears! Her hit song “Toxic” is part of the billion stream club on Spotify. I am surprised that “Toxic” is there but some of her other hits are not.

We have all been closely following the writers and now actors strike. One actor is letting his money talk. Dwayne Johnson has donated money to the SAG-AFTRA organization. With this money, thousands of actors can have an income without a job right now. I hope more actors do this!

A couple of weeks ago I mentioned how Pete Davidson was being charged for reckless driving. Well, he finally got his punishment. Davidson has to complete traffic school and do 50 hours of community service. Hopefully he learns something!

Finally, we have major drama!! Ariana Grande is in some hot water with her new relationship. After she announced her split with her husband of two years just a few weeks ago, it is now out that she has a new man. According to some sources, Ariana Grande is dating her “wicked” co-star Ethan Slater. However, he was married and has a child! According to Slater’s friends, there is no overlap. But... it looks suspicious.

