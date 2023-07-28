Editor and Associate Producer of Cobra Kai, Zack Arnold, talks Actor & Writer strike

A lot of the facts surrounding the Screen Actors Guild of America (SAG) and the Writer’s Guild of America (WGA) coordinated strikes have been murky as the two groups face off against the producers and studios that have been reporting record profits over the past few years.

But this is not a fight more a couple more dollars, but a battle for the future of the entertainment industry as a whole. Although the picketers have been painted as not being “realistic” by such studio executives as Bob Iger, the two groups are steadfast that this without the proper protections in place a career in the film and television industry would be practically impossible for all but a minuscule fraction of writers and performers.

The first issue of contention is the evolution of streaming platforms.

In the past, actors and writers would receive residual payments every time an episode they appeared on was rerun, regardless of the channel it was rerun on. these creatives shared in the profits made by their creations. But streaming platforms have circumnavigated this staple of the industry, leaving creatives making pennies off of their films and shows and no longer sharing in the spoils of a successful project.

The second point of contention is the use of Artificial Intelligence.

Rightfully so, writers and performers are concerned that these tools may be used in the future to put them out of a job, while these tools rely on these individuals to provide the original content that the A.I. tool pools from. In short, if you take a photo and an A.I. tool uses your photo to create a “new photo” you as the originated deserve credit and compensation if the A.I.’s work makes money.

We talked to Cobra Kai editor and producer Zack Arnold about the company that he has founded to help creatives currently struggling with financial responsibilities during the strike. Optimize Yourself help individuals to build out their skill set and learn ways to maximize your potential, even during difficult times.

For more information on Zack and how you can utilize the Optimize Program to become your most productive self, visit the Optimize Yourself website.