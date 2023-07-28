Crafting with the Katies: Making our summer welcome sign symbols!

The Katies are catching up on their welcome sign symbols from this craft.

This time, they’re making a handful for the summertime!

They painted a rainbow for June, a star for July, ice cream for August, and a butterfly to switch out for an option all summer long!

For this project you’ll need:

Paint of your choice

Paintbrushes

A paper plate to put your paint on

Your wooden symbols

Glue (either hot glue or super glue works)

Velcro

Scissors

Tips for painting your symbols:

We primed the symbols using white paint.

We found it was easier to paint the edges first, then paint the rest of your symbol.

Make sure you let your glue dry for the allotted time to the back of your symbol so you have a nice and sturdy piece!

If there’s a craft you’d like to see the Katies try, email them at katywashburn@9and10news.com and katiebirecki@9and10news.com.