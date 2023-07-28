Skip to Main

Crafting with the Katies: Making our summer welcome sign symbols!

Katie Birecki
Katie Birecki, Katy Bowyer
07/28/2023 4:59 PM EDT

The Katies are catching up on their welcome sign symbols from this craft.

This time, they’re making a handful for the summertime!

They painted a rainbow for June, a star for July, ice cream for August, and a butterfly to switch out for an option all summer long!

For this project you’ll need:

  • Paint of your choice
  • Paintbrushes
  • A paper plate to put your paint on
  • Your wooden symbols
  • Glue (either hot glue or super glue works)
  • Velcro
  • Scissors

Tips for painting your symbols:

  • We primed the symbols using white paint.
  • We found it was easier to paint the edges first, then paint the rest of your symbol.
  • Make sure you let your glue dry for the allotted time to the back of your symbol so you have a nice and sturdy piece!

If there’s a craft you’d like to see the Katies try, email them at katywashburn@9and10news.com and katiebirecki@9and10news.com.

