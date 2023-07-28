Crafting with the Katies: Making our summer welcome sign symbols!

The Katies are catching up on their welcome sign symbols from this craft.
This time, they’re making a handful for the summertime!
They painted a rainbow for June, a star for July, ice cream for August, and a butterfly to switch out for an option all summer long!
For this project you’ll need:
- Paint of your choice
- Paintbrushes
- A paper plate to put your paint on
- Your wooden symbols
- Glue (either hot glue or super glue works)
- Velcro
- Scissors
Tips for painting your symbols:
- We primed the symbols using white paint.
- We found it was easier to paint the edges first, then paint the rest of your symbol.
- Make sure you let your glue dry for the allotted time to the back of your symbol so you have a nice and sturdy piece!
If there’s a craft you’d like to see the Katies try, email them at katywashburn@9and10news.com and katiebirecki@9and10news.com.