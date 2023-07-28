Skip to Main
Local

Cheers to Mawbyness of 50 years!

Braulis Pimentel
Braulis Pimentel, Tyler Brintnell
07/28/2023 7:02 AM EDT

Cheers to Mawbyness of 50 years!-6:45

Mawby Sparkling Wine is celebrating their 50th anniversary all year long but they have special events lined up this summer.

The vineyard will be having wine tasting, table-for-two reservations, summer cocktails and more!

Mawby has new selections of wine for many to try and celebrate all of their Mawbyness, but also have the opportunity of touring the entire vineyard and stopping by their hidden gem!

Our On The Road Crew, Braulis and Tyler, are at Mawby Sparkling Wine getting all the details of their 50th celebration.

In this article:

Local Trending News

Popular