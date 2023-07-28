Charlevoix Co. Sheriff’s Office: Man arrested after running from police in downtown Charlevoix

The Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Office says that a man with outstanding felony warrants has been arrested after running away from both sheriff’s deputies and Charlevoix police officers.

The sheriff’s office said that William Conklin failed to comply with bond orders set from a previous arrest where he was charged with operating while intoxicated - high blood alcohol content, possession of methamphetamine, flee and elude and resisting and obstructing. And when deputies went to arrest him on Thursday for his felony warrant, he ran away.

According to the sheriff’s office, Conklin was caught downtown by Subway after a brief chase.



