Casual Cooking brings you delicious pasta two ways

One this weeks episode of Casual Cooking we bring you a simple red sauce made in two different styles. A staple of any kitchen, these sauce recipes can be used to bring any Italian dish to life with flavor.
Marcella Hazan’s Northern Italian Red Sauce
- 5 tablespoons of butter
- One 28-oz can of tomatoes, preferably san marzano tomatoes
- Salt to taste
- One onion, sliced in half
- Small pot
- Add your butter, tomatoes, and onion to a small pot over medium heat. Add around 1/4th of a cup of water to add volume and thin the sauce.
- Once the sauce comes to a simmer, put heat to medium-low and (optionally) cover it. Wait 40 minutes.
- Remove the onions and add salt to taste. If your sauce is too thick, turn the heat back to medium and give it 5-10 minutes covered.
- Serve on your preferred noodle!
*The* Maistros Family Red Sauce
- Two tablespoons of quality olive oil
- One onion, diced
- Two cloves of garlic, sliced thin
- (Optional) one tablespoon of red pepper flakes
- Tomato paste
- One 28-oz can of tomatoes, preferably San Marzano tomatoes
- Salt to taste
- (Optional) one handful of basil leaves, torn
- (Optional) parmesan cheese
- Small pot
- Pour two tablespoons of olive oil to a small pot over medium heat, then add a single onion piece. Once the edges start to bubble, add the rest of your onion and cook until translucent (around 4 to 5 minutes).
- Throw in the garlic (and optionally red pepper flakes) and stir until fragrant. Add tomato paste and allow it to cook for a moment, around one minute.
- Pour in the can of tomatoes, then stir infrequently over medium-low heat for 20 minutes or until the sauce tastes good to you :). If you’re using parmesan, cut off the rind and add it to the sauce for five to ten minutes, then remove. It’ll provide a nutty and cheesy note to the final sauce.
- If you’re using basil, then add the leaves in just at the end of the cooking process, around two minutes before you see fit to serve.
- Serve on your preferred noodle and grate parmesan on top!