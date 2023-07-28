Skip to Main
The Four

Casual Cooking brings you delicious pasta two ways

Eric Brazeal
07/28/2023 4:56 PM EDT

One this weeks episode of Casual Cooking we bring you a simple red sauce made in two different styles. A staple of any kitchen, these sauce recipes can be used to bring any Italian dish to life with flavor.

Marcella Hazan’s Northern Italian Red Sauce

  • 5 tablespoons of butter
  • One 28-oz can of tomatoes, preferably san marzano tomatoes
  • Salt to taste
  • One onion, sliced in half
  • Small pot
  1. Add your butter, tomatoes, and onion to a small pot over medium heat. Add around 1/4th of a cup of water to add volume and thin the sauce.
  2. Once the sauce comes to a simmer, put heat to medium-low and (optionally) cover it. Wait 40 minutes.
  3. Remove the onions and add salt to taste. If your sauce is too thick, turn the heat back to medium and give it 5-10 minutes covered.
  4. Serve on your preferred noodle!

*The* Maistros Family Red Sauce

  • Two tablespoons of quality olive oil
  • One onion, diced
  • Two cloves of garlic, sliced thin
  • (Optional) one tablespoon of red pepper flakes
  • Tomato paste
  • One 28-oz can of tomatoes, preferably San Marzano tomatoes
  • Salt to taste
  • (Optional) one handful of basil leaves, torn
  • (Optional) parmesan cheese
  • Small pot
  1. Pour two tablespoons of olive oil to a small pot over medium heat, then add a single onion piece. Once the edges start to bubble, add the rest of your onion and cook until translucent (around 4 to 5 minutes).
  2. Throw in the garlic (and optionally red pepper flakes) and stir until fragrant. Add tomato paste and allow it to cook for a moment, around one minute.
  3. Pour in the can of tomatoes, then stir infrequently over medium-low heat for 20 minutes or until the sauce tastes good to you :). If you’re using parmesan, cut off the rind and add it to the sauce for five to ten minutes, then remove. It’ll provide a nutty and cheesy note to the final sauce.
  4. If you’re using basil, then add the leaves in just at the end of the cooking process, around two minutes before you see fit to serve.
  5. Serve on your preferred noodle and grate parmesan on top!
