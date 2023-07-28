Casual Cooking brings you delicious pasta two ways

One this weeks episode of Casual Cooking we bring you a simple red sauce made in two different styles. A staple of any kitchen, these sauce recipes can be used to bring any Italian dish to life with flavor.

Marcella Hazan’s Northern Italian Red Sauce

5 tablespoons of butter

One 28-oz can of tomatoes, preferably san marzano tomatoes

Salt to taste

One onion, sliced in half

Small pot

Add your butter, tomatoes, and onion to a small pot over medium heat. Add around 1/4th of a cup of water to add volume and thin the sauce. Once the sauce comes to a simmer, put heat to medium-low and (optionally) cover it. Wait 40 minutes. Remove the onions and add salt to taste. If your sauce is too thick, turn the heat back to medium and give it 5-10 minutes covered. Serve on your preferred noodle!

*The* Maistros Family Red Sauce

Two tablespoons of quality olive oil

One onion, diced

Two cloves of garlic, sliced thin

(Optional) one tablespoon of red pepper flakes

Tomato paste

One 28-oz can of tomatoes, preferably San Marzano tomatoes

Salt to taste

(Optional) one handful of basil leaves, torn

(Optional) parmesan cheese

Small pot