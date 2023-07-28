August 2023 election proposals in Northern Michigan

Charlevoix County

Emergency Medical Services Millage Renewal

This proposal will permit Peaine Township to renew the previously authorized 3.0 mills, which expired after the December 2022 levy, for Emergency Medical Services to contribute funds for emergency medical services to the Beaver Island Emergency Services Authority, an emergency services authority created by St. James Township and Peaine Township to provide emergency services in both townships. The proposal is to renew the millage at 3 mills for a period of three (3) years.

Shall the expired previously voted increase in the tax limitation imposed under Article IX, Section 6 of the Michigan Constitution that may be levied against all taxable property in Peaine Township, Charlevoix County, Michigan, of up to and including 3 mills ($3.00 per $1,000 of taxable value) and reduced to 2.9021 mills ($2.9021 per $1,000 of taxable value) had it not expired by the required millage roll backs be renewed and increased in an additional amount up to 0.0979 mills ($0.0979 per $1,000 of taxable value) for a total new millage of up to and including 3 mills ($3.00 per $1,000 of taxable value) for the purpose of emergency medical services and shall the Township be authorized to levy up to and including 3 mills ($3.00 per $1,000 of taxable value) for three (3) years, beginning in 2023 through 2025 inclusive, on all taxable property in Peaine Township, the revenues of which will be disbursed by Peaine Township to the Beaver Island Emergency Services Authority to be used for all emergency services authority purposes authorized by law?

If approved and levied in full, this millage would raise an estimated $244,293.339 when first levied in 2023 to be disbursed to Peaine Township and the Beaver Island Emergency Services Authority as approved by Peaine Township.

Advertisement

Road Millage Renewal

This proposal will permit Peaine Township to renew the Township’s 1 mill for road construction and maintenance previously approved by the electors, which expired after the December 2022 levy, for a period of three (3) years.

Shall the expired previously voted increase in the tax limitation imposed under Article IX, Section 6 of the Michigan Constitution that may be levied against all taxable property in Peaine Township, Charlevoix County, Michigan, of up to and including 1 mill ($1.00 per $1,000 of taxable value) and reduced to 0.9673 mills ($0.9673 per $1,000 of taxable value) had it not expired by the required millage roll backs be renewed and increased in an additional amount up to 0.0327 mills ($0.0327 per $1,000 of taxable value) for a total new millage of up to and including 1 mill ($1.00 per $1,000 of taxable value) and shall the Township be authorized to levy up to and including 1 mill ($1.00 per $1,000 of taxable value) for three (3) years, beginning in 2023 through 2025 inclusive, on all taxable property in Peaine Township, the revenues of which will be disbursed to Peaine Township for the purpose of road construction and maintenance?

If approved and levied in full, this millage would raise an estimated $81,431.113 when first levied in 2023.

Airport Millage Renewal

This proposal will permit Peaine Township to renew the . 75 mills for airport operations and maintenance previously approved by the electors, which expired after the December 2022 levy, for a period of three (3) years.

Advertisement

Shall the expired previously voted increase in the tax limitation imposed under Article IX, Section 6 of the Michigan Constitution that may be levied against all taxable property in Peaine Township, Charlevoix County, Michigan, of up to and including 0.75 mills ($0.75 per $1,000 of taxable value) and reduced to 0.7254 mills ($0.7254 per $1,000 of taxable value) had it not expired by the required millage roll backs be renewed and increased in an additional amount up to 0.0246 mills ($0.0246 per $1,000 of taxable value) for a total new millage ofup to and including 0.75 mills ($0.75 per $1,000 of taxable value) and shall the Township be authorized to levy up to and including 0.75 mills ($0.75 per $1,000 of taxable value) for three (3) years, beginning in 2023 through 2025 inclusive, on all taxable property in Peaine Township, the revenues of which will be disbursed by Peaine Township to the Beaver Island Airport Commission to be used for the purpose of airport operations and maintenance?

If approved and levied in full, this millage would raise an estimated $61,073.3348 in 2023, which will be disbursed to Peaine Township and the Beaver Island Airport Commission as approved by Peaine Township.

Beaver Island District Library Millage Proposal

Shall the Beaver Island District Library, County of Charlevoix, be authorized to levy an amount not to exceed 1.00 mill ($1.00 for each $1,000 of taxable value), of which .9776 mill is a renewal of the millage rate that expired in 2022 and .0224 mill is new additional millage to restore the millage rate previously authorized, against all taxable property within the Beaver Island District Library district for a period of three (3) years, 2023 to 2025, inclusive, for the purpose of providing funds for all district library purposes authorized by law? The estimate of the revenue the Beaver Island District Library will collect in the first year of levy (2023) if the millage is approved and levied by the Library is approximately $130,000.

Cheboygan County

Pellston Public Schools Bond Proposal

Shall Pellston Public Schools, Emmet and Cheboygan Counties, Michigan, borrow the sum of not to exceed Eleven Million Seven Hundred Fifty Thousand Dollars ($11,750,000) and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds therefor, for the purpose of:

Advertisement

Erecting, furnishing, and equipping a fieldhouse facility; and preparing, developing, and improving the site?

The following is for informational purposes only:

The estimated millage that will be levied for the proposed bonds in 2024, under current law, is 1.80 mills ($1.80 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation). The maximum number of years the bonds of any series may be outstanding, exclusive of any refunding, is twenty-five (25) years. The estimated simple average annual millage anticipated to be required to retire this bond debt is 1.48 mills ($1.48 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation).

The school district does not expect to borrow from the State to pay debt service on the bonds. The total amount of qualified bonds currently outstanding is $0. The total amount of qualified loans currently outstanding is $0. The estimated computed millage rate may change based on changes in certain circumstances.

Advertisement

(Pursuant to State law, expenditure of bond proceeds must be audited and the proceeds cannot be used for repair or maintenance costs, teacher, administrator or employee salaries, or other operating expenses.)

Chippewa County

Detour Area Schools Bond Proposal

Shall DeTour Area Schools, Chippewa County, Michigan, borrow the sum of not to exceed Three Million Dollars ($3,000.000) and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds therefor for the purpose of:

Remodeling, equipping and re-equipping, and furnishing and refurnishing school buildings; and preparing, developing, and improving sidewalks, parking areas, and sites?

The following is for informational purposes only:

The estimated millage that will be levied for the proposed bonds in 2023 is 0.30 mill ($0.30 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a -0- mill net increase over the prior year’s levy. The maximum number of years the bonds may be outstanding, exclusive of any refunding, is fifteen (15) years. The estimated simple average annual millage anticipated to be required to retire this bond debt is 0.94 mill ($0.94 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation).

(Pursuant to State law, expenditure of bond proceeds must be audited and the proceeds cannot be used for repair or maintenance costs, teacher, administrator or employee salaries, or other operating expenses.)

Clare County

Marion Public School Operating Millage Renewal

This proposal will allow the school district to continue to levy the statutory rate of not to exceed 18 mills on all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, required for the school district to receive its revenue per pupil foundation allowance and renews millage that will expire with the 2023 tax levy.

Shall the currently authorized millage rate limitation of 18 mills ($18.00 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, in Marion Public Schools, Osceola and Clare Counties, Michigan, be renewed for a period of 5 years, 2024 to 2028, inclusive, to provide funds for operating purposes; the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and 18 mills are levied in 2024 is approximately $2,103,923 (this is a renewal of millage that will expire with the 2023 tax levy)?

Emmet County

Pellston Public Schools Bond Proposal

Shall Pellston Public Schools, Emmet and Cheboygan Counties, Michigan, borrow the sum of not to exceed Eleven Million Seven Hundred Fifty Thousand Dollars ($11,750,000) and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds therefor, for the purpose of:

Erecting, furnishing, and equipping a fieldhouse facility; and preparing, developing, and improving the site?

The following is for informational purposes only:

The estimated millage that will be levied for the proposed bonds in 2024, under current law, is 1.80 mills ($1.80 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation). The maximum number of years the bonds of any series may be outstanding, exclusive of any refunding, is twenty-five (25) years. The estimated simple average annual millage anticipated to be required to retire this bond debt is 1.48 mills ($1.48 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation).

The school district does not expect to borrow from the State to pay debt service on the bonds. The total amount of qualified bonds currently outstanding is $0. The total amount of qualified loans currently outstanding is $0. The estimated computed millage rate may change based on changes in certain circumstances.

(Pursuant to State law, expenditure of bond proceeds must be audited and the proceeds cannot be used for repair or maintenance costs, teacher, administrator or employee salaries, or other operating expenses.)

Gladwin County

Conservation District Proposal

Shall the tax limitation on general ad valorem taxes within the County of Gladwin imposed under Article IX, Sec. 6 of the Michigan Constitution be increased by 0.1500 mill ($0.15 per $1,000 of Taxable Value) on all real and personal property in Gladwin County for a period of five (5) years, beginning in 2024 through 2028, for the purpose of funding Gladwin Conservation District programs, in Gladwin County. A portion of the sums levied maybe captured by Tax Increment Financial entities within the County, such as DDAs. If approved and levied, this millage will raise an estimated $163,000 services in the first calendar year of the levy.

Gladwin County MSU Extension Millage Renewal

Shall the County of Gladwin continue to levy up to .11 mill (eleven cents per $1,000.00 of taxable valuation) for the purpose of sustaining 4·H youth development, agriculture and agribusiness, health and nutrition and other community education programs through Michigan State University Extension services within Gladwin County, shall the County increase the limitation in the total amount of ad valorem taxes which may be imposed for all purposes upon real and personal property in the County, as provided in the Michigan Constitution of 1963, as amended, which would result in a renewal levy of up to 0.11 mills ($0.11 per $1,000) of taxable valuation, for a period of five (5) years, in the years 2024 to 2028 inclusive. This levy is estimated to raise One Hundred Twenty-One Thousand dollars ($121,000.00) in the first year.

County Road and Bridge Millage Renewal

Shall Gladwin County continue to levy 1.9916 mills (1.9917 per $1,000.00 of taxable value, originally two (2) mills, subject to Headlee Amendment Reduction) on property located in Gladwin County for a period of six (6) years, a renewal millage. This millage would be levied beginning with the 2024 tax year, through 2029 tax levy year (inclusive), which will raise in the first year an estimated $2,392,272, to be used for the purposes of improvements and construction of roads & bridges within Gladwin County. This levy would be collected on the winter tax bill of 2024, and thereafter. A portion of these revenues may be captured by any applicable Tax Increment Financing Authority constituted under the law.

Law Enforcement – Public Safety Millage Request

To fund Gladwin County Law Enforcement services in Gladwin County, shall the constitutional limitation on the total taxes which may be assessed each year upon all property within the County of Gladwin, Michigan be increased by up to 1 1/2 mills ($1.50 per $1,000.00 of state taxable valuation), for a period of six (6) years, from 2023 through 2028, inclusive, commencing with the December 2023 tax collection. If approved and levied in full, this millage will raise an estimated additional $1,794,253.51 in the first calendar year of the levy, based on state taxable valuation. If approved and levied, a portion of the millage monies raised in respective jurisdictions may be captured by any Tax Increment Financing Authorities, pursuant to State law.

Butman Twp. Fire and Rescue Millage Renewal

Shall the expired previous voted tax limitation imposed Under Article IX, Sec. 6 of the Michigan Constitution in Butman Township, of ($1.50 per $1,000.00 of Taxable Value) be renewed at 1.50 mills ($1.50 per $1000.00 of Taxable Value) and levied for 10 years, 2024 through 2033 inclusive, for the exclusive purpose to pay for the expenses of operating the Butman Township Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department, raising an estimated $238,000 in the first year of the millage is levied.

Grand Traverse County

Buckley Community Schools Bond Proposal

Shall Buckley Community Schools, Grand Traverse and Wexford Counties, Michigan, borrow the sum of not to exceed Seven Million Four Hundred Forty Thousand Dollars ($7,440,000) and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds therefore, in one of more series, for the purpose of:

Erecting, furnishing, and equipping an addition to the K-12 school building; erecting, furnishing, and equipping a new preschool building; remodeling, furnishing and refurnishing and equipping and re-equipping school buildings; acquiring and installing instructional technology and instructional technology equipment for school building; purchasing school buses; and preparing, developing, improving, and equipping a playground, play fields, and sites?

The following is for informational purposes only:

The estimated millage that will be levied for the proposed bonds in 2023, under current law, is 0.60 mill ($.60 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation), for a -0- mills net increase over the prior year’s levy. The maximum number of years the bonds of any series may be outstanding, exclusive of any refunding, is twenty (20) years. The estimated simple average annual millage anticipated to be required to retire this bond debt is 2.92 mills ($2.92 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation).

The school district does not expect to borrow from the State to pay debt service on the bonds. The total amount of qualified bonds currently outstanding is $2,025,000. The total amount of qualified loans currently outstanding is $0. The estimated computed millage rate may change based on changes in certain circumstances.

(Pursuant to State law, expenditure of bond proceeds must be audited and the proceeds cannot be used for repair or maintenance costs, teacher, administrator or employee salaries or other operating expenses.)

Isabella County

Lake Isabella Lake Improvements Millage Proposal

Shall the Village of Lake Isabella levy a new, additional millage of up to 3 mills ($3.00 per thousand dollars of taxable value) for a period of 12 years (2024 through 2035, inclusive) for the purpose of funding lake and river improvements including, without limitation, dredging, fish restocking, and other work or improvements to restore and otherwise improve Lake Isabella and the Chippewa River, together with all work, services, equipment and related costs necessary or incidental to these improvements, which is estimated to raise $281,103 in the first year of the levy, and shall the Village of Lake Isabella be authorized to levy said millage?

Beal City Public Schools Bond Proposal

Shall Beal City Public Schools, Isabella County, Michigan, borrow the sum of not to exceed Eleven Million Dollars ($11,000,000) and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds therefor, in one or more series, for the purpose of:

Erecting, furnishing, and equipping additions to school facilities; remodeling, furnishing, and refurnishing and equipping and re-equipping school facilities; acquiring and installing instructional technology; erecting, equipping, preparing, developing, and improving athletic fields and facilities, playgrounds, sidewalks, parking areas, driveways, and sites; and purchasing school buses?

The following is for informational purposes only:

The estimated millage that will be levied for the proposed bonds in 2023 is 3.50 mills ($3.50 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a -0- mill net increase over the prior year’s levy. The maximum number of years the bonds of any series may be outstanding, exclusive of any refunding, is twelve (12) years. The estimated simple average annual millage anticipated to be required to retire this bond debt is 4.35 mills ($4.35 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation).

The school district does not expect to borrow from the State to pay debt service on the bonds. The total amount of qualified bonds currently outstanding is $2,869,000. The total amount of qualified loans currently outstanding is $0. The estimated computed millage rate may change based on changes in certain circumstances.

(Pursuant to State law, expenditure of bond proceeds must be audited and the proceeds cannot be used for repair or maintenance costs, teacher, administrator or employee salaries, or other operating expenses.)

Lake County

Baldwin Community Schools Bond Proposal

Shall Baldwin Community Schools, Lake and Newaygo Counties, Michigan, borrow the sum of not to exceed Thirty-Nine Million Two Hundred Thousand Dollars ($39,200,000) and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds therefor, for the purpose of:

Erecting, furnishing, and equipping additions to the junior/senior high school building; remodeling, furnishing and refurnishing, and equipping and re-equipping school buildings; acquiring, installing, equipping and re-equipping school buildings for instructional technology; and preparing, developing, improving, and equipping a playground and sites?

The following is for informational purposes only:

The estimated millage that will be levied for the proposed bonds in 2023, under current law, is 3.69 mills ($3.69 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation), for a 2.45 mills net increase over the prior year’s levy. The maximum number of years the bonds may be outstanding, exclusive of any refunding, is twenty-seven (27) years. The estimated simple average annual millage anticipated to be required to retire this bond debt is 3.23 mills ($3.23 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation).

The school district does not expect to borrow from the State to pay debt service on the bonds. The total amount of qualified bonds currently outstanding is $0. The total amount of qualified loans currently outstanding is $0. The estimated computed millage rate may change based on changes in certain circumstances.

(Pursuant to State law, expenditure of bond proceeds must be audited and the proceeds cannot be used for repair or maintenance costs, teacher, administrator or employee salaries, or other operating expenses.)

Lake Twp. Prop 1 for Fire Department Operations

Shall the 15-mil limitation on total amount of general ad valorem taxes imposed upon real and tangible personal property for all purposes in any one year within the Township of Lake, Lake County, Michigan, imposed by Michigan Constitution, Article IX, Section 6, be increased by adding an additional 0.1386 mills on state equalized valuation for a period of 10 years, December 2023 through December2033, inclusive, to provide funds for general operations and maintenance of fire protection services within Lake Township. (This being an addition to offset the existing 1.0 mills, now adjusted to 0.8614 mills (As of 2023, as required by rollback provision of the Michigan Constitution) which is scheduled to expire in December 2023. Shall Lake Township levy such an increase in millage for these purposes, thus raising in the first year an estimated $124,236.00 for a total estimated $1,242,360.00 for fire department operations?

Mackinac County

Clark Twp. Ambulance EMS Proposal

Shall Clark Township impose an increase of 1.0 mills ($1.0 per $1000 of taxable value) of the Tax Limitation imposed under Article IX, Sec. 6 of the Michigan Constitution and levy it for five (5) years, from 2024 through 2028, to provide funds for Emergency Medical Services Personnel Coverage in Clark Township? (The revenue being generated by this tax is estimated to be $218,000 for the first year.)

Clark Twp. Sanitary Sewer Millage Proposal

Shall the tax rate limitation imposed under Article IX, Sec. 6 of the Michigan Constitution on general ad valorem taxes within Clark Township be increased and a new additional millage be levied in the amount of up to 0.25 mills ($0.25 per

$1,000 of taxable value) for the period of 20 years, from 2023 through 2042, inclusive, for general operating and capital expenses of providing sanitary sewer service, including but not limited to the costs of acquiring, constructing, and financing new sanitary sewer system improvements and payment of debt service on obligations issued therefor, and shall the township levy such millage for such purpose, raising an estimated $54,000 in the first year of the levy?

Mecosta County

Mecosta Osceola Transit Authority Millage Proposal

Shall the Mecosta Osceola Transit Authority, Counties of Mecosta and Osceola, Michigan, be authorized to levy annually a millage in an amount not to exceed .5 mill ($0.50 on each $1,000 of taxable value), of which .4666 mill is a renewal of a previously authorized millage rate that expires in 2023 and .0334 mill is new additional millage, against all taxable property within the Mecosta Osceola Transit Authority limits (the jurisdictional limits of Mecosta County and Osceola County, except for the territory located in the corporate limits of the City of Big Rapids) for a period of five (5) years, 2024 to 2028, inclusive, for the purpose of providing funds for all public transportation authority purposes permitted by law, including all capital and operating expenses? The estimate of the revenue the Mecosta Osceola Transit Authority will collect if the millage is approved and levied by the Mecosta Osceola Transit Authority in the first year (2024) is approximately $1,153,000.

Morley Stanwood Schools Operating Millage Proposal

This proposal will allow the school district to levy the statutory rate of not to exceed 18 mills on all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, required for the school district to receive its revenue per pupil foundation allowance.

Shall the limitation on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, in Morley Stanwood Community Schools, Mecosta, Montcalm and Newaygo Counties, Michigan, be increased by 18 mills ($18.00 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a period of 3 years, 2024, 2025 and 2026, to provide funds for operating purposes (17.9910 mills of the above is a renewal of millage that expired with the 2023 tax levy and 0.0090 mill is a restoration of millage lost as a result of the reduction required by the Michigan Constitution of 1963); the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and 18 mills are levied in 2024 is approximately $2,115,923?

Fork Twp. Fire Department Operations Renewal

Shall the previous voted increase in the tax limitations imposed under Article IX, Sec. 6 of the Michigan Constitution in Fork Township of 1.25 mills ($1.250 per $1,000 of taxable value) be renewed and levied at up to 1.2169 mills ($1.2169 per $1,000 of taxable value) for four (4) years, 2024 through 2027, inclusive, for fire department operations, raising as estimated $65,291 in the first year the millage is levied?

Fork Twp. Fire Department Equipment Renewal

Shall the previous voted increase in the tax limitations imposed under Article IX, Sec. 6 of the Michigan Constitution in Fork Township of .5 mill ($0.50 per $1,000 of taxable value) be renewed at up to .4886 mill ($0.4886 per $1,000 of taxable value) and levied for four (4) years, 2024 through 2027, inclusive, for fire department equipment, raising an estimated $26,215 in the first year the millage is levied?

Fork Twp. Township Road Maintenance Renewal

Shall the previous voted increase in the tax limitations imposed under Article IX, Sec. 6 of the Michigan Constitution in Fork Township of 1 mill ($1.00 per $1,000 of taxable value) be renewed and levied at up to .9781 mill ($0.9781 per $1,000 of taxable value) for four (4) years, 2024 through 2027, inclusive, for the purpose of providing funds for the maintenance and repair of roads within Fork Township boundaries, raising as estimated $52,478 in the first year the millage is levied?

Midland County

Meridian Public Schools Bond Proposal

Shall Meridian Public Schools, Midland County, Michigan, borrow the sum of not to exceed Seventeen Million Four Hundred Thousand Dollars ($17,400,000) and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds therefor, in one or more series, for the purpose of:

Erecting, furnishing, and equipping additions to and remodeling, furnishing and refurnishing, and equipping and re-equipping school buildings and facilities; acquiring and installing instructional technology in school buildings; purchasing school buses; and preparing, developing, improving, and equipping playgrounds and sites?

The following is for informational purposes only:

The estimated millage that will be levied for the proposed bonds in 2023, under current law, is -0- mills ($0.00 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a -0- mill net increase over the prior year’s levy. The maximum number of years the bonds of any series may be outstanding, exclusive of any refunding, is twenty-eight (28) years. The estimated simple average annual millage anticipated to be required to retire this bond debt is 1.49 mills ($1.49 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation).

The school district expects to borrow from the State School Bond Qualification and Loan Program to pay debt service on these bonds. The estimated total principle amount of that borrowing is $9,272,011 and the estimated total interest to be paid thereon is $15,756,803. The estimated duration of the millage levy associated with that borrowing is 26 years and the estimated computed millage rate for such levy is 7 mills. The estimated computed millage rate may change based on changes in certain circumstances.

The total amount of qualified bonds currently outstanding is $30,550,000. The total amount of qualified loans currently outstanding is approximately $2,603,522.

(Pursuant to State law, expenditure of bond proceeds must be audited and the proceeds cannot be used for repair or maintenance costs, teacher, administrator or employee salaries, or other operating expenses.)

Montcalm County

Central Montcalm Public School Bond Proposal

Shall Central Montcalm Public School, Montcalm and Ionia Counties, Michigan, borrow the sum of not to exceed Forty-Seven Million Five Hundred Thousand Dollars ($47,500,000) and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds therefor, in one or more series, for the purpose of:

Erecting, furnishing, and equipping an addition to the elementary school building; erecting, furnishing, and equipping additions to the middle school/high school building; remodeling, furnishing and refurnishing, and equipping and re-equipping school buildings and facilities; acquiring and installing instructional technology in school buildings; purchasing school buses; erecting, furnishing, and equipping restroom and team room buildings and a press box; and preparing, developing, improving, and equipping playgrounds, athletic fields and facilities, and sites?

The following is for informational purposes only:

The estimated millage that will be levied for the proposed bonds in 2024, is 2.74 mills ($2.74 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a -0- mill net increase over the prior year’s levy. The maximum number of years the bonds of any series may be outstanding, exclusive of any refunding, is twenty-six (26) years. The estimated simple average annual millage anticipated to be required to retire this bond debt is 5.44 mills ($5.44 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation).

The school district does not expect to borrow from the State to pay debt service on the bonds. The total amount of qualified bonds currently outstanding is $8,095,000. The total amount of qualified loans currently outstanding is $0. The estimated computed millage rate may change based on changes in certain circumstances.

(Pursuant to State law, expenditure of bond proceeds must be audited and the proceeds cannot be used for repair or maintenance costs, teacher, administrator or employee salaries, or other operating expenses.)

Morley Stanwood Schools Operating Millage Proposal

This proposal will allow the school district to levy the statutory rate of not to exceed 18 mills on all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, required for the school district to receive its revenue per pupil foundation allowance.

Shall the limitation on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, in Morley Stanwood Community Schools, Mecosta, Montcalm and Newaygo Counties, Michigan, be increased by 18 mills ($18.00 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a period of 3 years, 2024, 2025 and 2026, to provide funds for operating purposes (17.9910 mills of the above is a renewal of millage that expired with the 2023 tax levy and 0.0090 mill is a restoration of millage lost as a result of the reduction required by the Michigan Constitution of 1963); the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and 18 mills are levied in 2024 is approximately $2,115,923?

Montmorency County

Morley Stanwood Schools Operating Millage Proposal

This proposal will allow the school district to levy the statutory rate of not to exceed 18 mills on all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, required for the school district to receive its revenue per pupil foundation allowance.

Shall the limitation on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, in Morley Stanwood Community Schools, Mecosta, Montcalm and Newaygo Counties, Michigan, be increased by 18 mills ($18.00 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a period of 3 years, 2024, 2025 and 2026, to provide funds for operating purposes (17.9910 mills of the above is a renewal of millage that expired with the 2023 tax levy and 0.0090 mill is a restoration of millage lost as a result of the reduction required by the Michigan Constitution of 1963); the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and 18 mills are levied in 2024 is approximately $2,115,923?

Baldwin Community Schools Bond Proposal

Shall Baldwin Community Schools, Lake and Newaygo Counties, Michigan, borrow the sum of not to exceed Thirty-Nine Million Two Hundred Thousand Dollars ($39,200,000) and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds therefor, for the purpose of:

Erecting, furnishing, and equipping additions to the junior/senior high school building; remodeling, furnishing and refurnishing, and equipping and re-equipping school buildings; acquiring, installing, equipping and re-equipping school buildings for instructional technology; and preparing, developing, improving, and equipping a playground and sites?

The following is for informational purposes only:

The estimated millage that will be levied for the proposed bonds in 2023, under current law, is 3.69 mills ($3.69 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation), for a 2.45 mills net increase over the prior year’s levy. The maximum number of years the bonds may be outstanding, exclusive of any refunding, is twenty-seven (27) years. The estimated simple average annual millage anticipated to be required to retire this bond debt is 3.23 mills ($3.23 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation).

The school district does not expect to borrow from the State to pay debt service on the bonds. The total amount of qualified bonds currently outstanding is $0. The total amount of qualified loans currently outstanding is $0. The estimated computed millage rate may change based on changes in certain circumstances.

(Pursuant to State law, expenditure of bond proceeds must be audited and the proceeds cannot be used for repair or maintenance costs, teacher, administrator or employee salaries, or other operating expenses.)

Osceola County

Mecosta Osceola Transit Authority Millage Proposal

Shall the Mecosta Osceola Transit Authority, Counties of Mecosta and Osceola, Michigan, be authorized to levy annually a millage in an amount not to exceed .5 mill ($0.50 on each $1,000 of taxable value), of which .4666 mill is a renewal of a previously authorized millage rate that expires in 2023 and .0334 mill is new additional millage, against all taxable property within the Mecosta Osceola Transit Authority limits (the jurisdictional limits of Mecosta County and Osceola County, except for the territory located in the corporate limits of the City of Big Rapids) for a period of five (5) years, 2024 to 2028, inclusive, for the purpose of providing funds for all public transportation authority purposes permitted by law, including all capital and operating expenses? The estimate of the revenue the Mecosta Osceola Transit Authority will collect if the millage is approved and levied by the Mecosta Osceola Transit Authority in the first year (2024) is approximately $1,153,000.

Marion Public School Operating Millage Renewal

This proposal will allow the school district to continue to levy the statutory rate of not to exceed 18 mills on all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, required for the school district to receive its revenue per pupil foundation allowance and renews millage that will expire with the 2023 tax levy.

Shall the currently authorized millage rate limitation of 18 mills ($18.00 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, in Marion Public Schools, Osceola and Clare Counties, Michigan, be renewed for a period of 5 years, 2024 to 2028, inclusive, to provide funds for operating purposes; the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and 18 mills are levied in 2024 is approximately $2,103,923 (this is a renewal of millage that will expire with the 2023 tax levy)?

Wexford County

Buckley Community Schools Bond Proposal

Shall Buckley Community Schools, Grand Traverse and Wexford Counties, Michigan, borrow the sum of not to exceed Seven Million Four Hundred Forty Thousand Dollars ($7,440,000) and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds therefore, in one of more series, for the purpose of:

Erecting, furnishing, and equipping an addition to the K-12 school building; erecting, furnishing, and equipping a new preschool building; remodeling, furnishing and refurnishing and equipping and re-equipping school buildings; acquiring and installing instructional technology and instructional technology equipment for school building; purchasing school buses; and preparing, developing, improving, and equipping a playground, play fields, and sites?

The following is for informational purposes only:

The estimated millage that will be levied for the proposed bonds in 2023, under current law, is 0.60 mill ($.60 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation), for a -0- mills net increase over the prior year’s levy. The maximum number of years the bonds of any series may be outstanding, exclusive of any refunding, is twenty (20) years. The estimated simple average annual millage anticipated to be required to retire this bond debt is 2.92 mills ($2.92 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation).

The school district does not expect to borrow from the State to pay debt service on the bonds. The total amount of qualified bonds currently outstanding is $2,025,000. The total amount of qualified loans currently outstanding is $0. The estimated computed millage rate may change based on changes in certain circumstances.

(Pursuant to State law, expenditure of bond proceeds must be audited and the proceeds cannot be used for repair or maintenance costs, teacher, administrator or employee salaries or other operating expenses.)