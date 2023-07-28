After 26 Depot Cafe Hosts 9th Annual Depot Music Festival in Cadillac

The Ninth Annual Depot Music Festival will be serving up some fun this weekend in Cadillac.

The After 26 Depot Cafe dedicates itself to employing young adults with developmental disabilities and cognitive impairments. They’ll be hosting the festival with a lineup of music in the performing arts pavilion, raffles, a silent auction and a cornhole tournament.

The depot says they bring in about $20,000 in donations from the festival and say they plan on hosting the festival for at least another year.

“It is very important to us that we continue it and we were thinking about the possibility of this being our last year, but next year is going to be our 10th. So I think we’ll probably go on for the 10th year,” Cal Reynolds, a board member for the After 26 Depot, said.

The depot says the funds from the festival will help them pay their employees and conduct repairs in the building.

The event kicks off Saturday at 2 p.m. and runs until 8 p.m. at the Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion.