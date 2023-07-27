U.S. Women’s World Cup squad fights back to tie Netherlands

The United States women’s soccer team left many of us feeling anxious late into the evening as they battled against the Netherlands squad who they last saw in the championship match in the last women’s world cup. A match that lead to the US winning their second world cup title with a score of 2-0 back in 2019.

It was a stressful first half that saw the U.S. squad losing (a rare occurrence) after a goal by Netherlands midfielder Jill Roord at the 17th minute. How rare was this sudden losing stance? Prior to the game the U.S. had gone 17 straight matches without ever trailing an opponent, the longest streak by any team in the tournaments history.

Luckily U.S. team captain Lindsey Horan drilled an equalizer with a header off a corner kick to tie up the match at 1-1 to a roaring crowd of US supporters.

The United States first opponents Vietnam have now been officially eliminated from the tournament but will still face the Netherlands on Aug. 1. The U.S. team will face their next challengers, Portugal, also on Aug. 1, with the group rounds wrapping up on Aug. 3.