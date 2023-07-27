Top News: Owners of dog killed by neighbor share their tribute to Bear - and more

Here are 10 stories from the past week that had a big impact on Northern Michigan.

1. Family of dog killed by neighbor shares their tribute to Bear; killer gets 60 days in jail

The following is a remembrance of Bear, shared by Samantha and Justin Olds. “Bear lived for retrieving ducks and geese. It took years of Justin training Bear on his own to perfect his skills although it seemed Bear was born to do it. He could sniff out any down bird in the thickest of a swamp, and bring it back. He even started bringing back the decoy birds 2 at a time at the end of a hunt when we were packing up.” Read their full tribute and story here.

2. Ludington waits for SS Badger to set sail again

The historic SS Badger is docked for the foreseeable future, right at the peak of their season. Friday, the crew discovered the ramp to be malfunctioning. We are told it wasn’t due to damage from hitting anything but just wear and tear. “Certainly feeling terrible for their staff, especially since it’s the height of season, mid-July,” said Brandy Miller, president of the Chamber Alliance of Mason County. It’s a rare sight. the SS Badger docked in Ludington in the middle of a July day.

- And take our Badger poll here!

3. Railroads helped build Northern Michigan ... what legacy remains?

Many Michigan towns find their roots along the railroad tracks that connected people nationwide for nearly a hundred years. And while train traffic isn’t what it once was, the impact of railways can still be observed today by the preservation of depots, rails-to-trails programs, and the resurgence of rail travel. Originally supported by the logging industry and freight transports, railways also are credited for the establishment of many resort towns in Northern Michigan.

4. 2 from Beaverton killed after flipping car at high speed in Gladwin Co.

The Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office says a man and woman were both killed in a crash in Grout Township on Wednesday. Deputies say a 2009 Escalade was speeding down Calhoun Road when it went into a ditch and flipped several times. Both people from Beaverton were thrown from the car. According to deputies, another car right behind them also hit the Escalade moments after it flipped.

5. 9&10 Sports Q&A with MLB pitching legend Roger Clemens

Former MLB pitcher Roger Clemens swung by Turtle Creek Stadium on Monday and Tuesday for the Northwoods League Great Lakes Division All-Star festivities. The 9&10 Sports team was able to pick his brain prior to him throwing out the first pitch of Tuesday night’s All-Star Game.

6. Gov. Whitmer signs bills to ban ‘conversion therapy’ for LGBTQ+ minors

On Wednesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed bipartisan House bills meant to protect LGBTQ+ youth by prohibiting conversion therapy for minors. 21 other states have banned the practice.

7. Family’s Great Wolf Lodge visit soiled after finding dirty diaper in game night box

A family had their visit to Great Wolf Lodge soiled after they found a dirty diaper in a game night box. The incident happened Monday night when a woman visiting the lodge with her family bought a game night box as a birthday gift for her 9-year-old son. “Something was wrapped inside it and I didn’t see any goodies, so assuming it was all wrapped in tissue wrap, me and my sister Brandee dug in it,” Britaney Grawne said.

8. Septic systems ‘causing problems in Michigan’: Township passes new ordinance to keep Torch Lake clean

Michigan is the only state in the nation that doesn’t have a uniform septic code, which leaves local governments to come up with their own septic ordinances to keep fecal bacteria from septic tanks out of rivers and lakes like Torch Lake. Michigan State University conducted a study in 2015 that looked at river systems in central Michigan and found strong indicators that septic systems were a significant contributor to pollution in those waterways. That study has led many local governments to adopt a septic ordinance. Torch Lake Township passed a time-of-transfer septic ordinance July 18 which requires an inspection of the septic system before a property can be sold.

9. Gaylord man helps save a stranger, highlights importance of CPR training

Emergency responders are applauding the efforts of a Northern Michigan man who saved a Wisconsin man’s life. Gaylord Police Chief Frank Claeys said without the lifesaving efforts of a Gaylord man, things might have not turned out as well as it did. “When you’re a younger person, it’s easy to feel pretty bulletproof. They were just here for a vacation on the way to Traverse City, and, you know, he fell over at the pumps and had his wife and his 1-year-old child with him,” said Claeys. Claeys, said a 33 year-old man from Wisconsin was at a gas station when his heart stopped, but by the time first responders got there, James Purgiel, from Gaylord, had already started performing CPR.

10. Michigan teen who killed her dad by throwing chemicals on him gets 1-year sentence

A young woman convicted of killing her father by burning him with a chemical drain cleaner was given a light sentence and released after more than a year in a suburban Detroit jail. Megan Imirowicz, 19, of Groveland Township was found guilty of use of harmful devices/irritants causing death during a four-day trial in June.



