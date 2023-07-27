Talking all things International Fireworks Championship

The new International Fireworks Championship at Turtle Creek Stadium in Traverse City has already sold thousands of tickets, but now 2,000 more will be open on the infield of the ball park.

It’s a huge event that will display world-class pyrotechnic teams from Mexico, Germany, France and the U.S., with fireworks displays set to music. Two trophies will be awarded after the show. One will be selected by a panel of pyrotechnic specialists, while a second audience-favorite award will be determined by spectators.

Mickey Graham from Traverse City Tourism tells us about the excitement surrounding the event. Ticket prices for the new seating will be $50. They go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 27. Check MyNorth Tickets to see if any are still available.