Mitchell Street Market in downtown Cadillac happening Aug. 5

Mitchell Street in Cadillac will be closed next Saturday, Aug. 5, for a market that hopes to bring life into Cadillac businesses.

Mitchell Street businesses hold the market four times a year, but the city plans for this one to be the biggest of the year. The city plans to have vendors, games and more.

The Mitchell Street Market started last year to reinvent sidewalk sales in Cadillac, which have been lagging in years past.

“We’ve got a beautiful town downtown, really, you know, several years ago was kind of hurting and there’s been kind of a revival and we just want to keep the momentum going. We got lots of new businesses. We’ve got more coming every day and, you know, lots of retail specialty stuff. And we want to keep that growth,” the DDA Chairman Steve Barnes said.

The DDA hopes the market will help make Cadillac a better community for everyone.