Making summer dishes with Fustini’s Oils and Vinegars

Fustini’s in Traverse City is the home of some of the most high quality oils and vinegars in Northern Michigan.

Their exclusive products can be a great addition to many summer recipes this summer including cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, desserts, and more!

At Fustini’s, you can get a taste of some of their oils and vinegars either online or virtually! The shop also offers cooking classes that will help you make some of their authentic dishes that are light and refreshing for the summer.

Our On The Road Crew, Braulis and Tyler, are at Fustini’s learning how to include their oils and vinegars in summer meals.