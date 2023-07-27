Get the Taylor Swift concert experience in Reed City this weekend

Not everyone can afford tickets to see Taylor Swift, so Reed City is bringing the experience to you this weekend.

Artist Kanin Wren will perform Taylor Swift songs downtown on Saturday starting at 5:30 p.m. as part of the city’s “Summer Saturdays.” Ahead of the music, you can also make friendship bracelets to trade at the concert. The event was made possible by an Osceola County Community Foundation grant.

“We have a search team that’s going to be out volunteering and the police are going to be out here making a presence, just making sure everybody’s safe in that area. So it takes a community to get [it] going. And the Chamber of Commerce has been a great asset to supporting these events. It’s going to be a lot of fun,” said Rich Saladin, the city manager.

The event is free, but you can purchase VIP tickets to meet Kanin Wren and get a limited edition tote bag and poster!