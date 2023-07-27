Consumers Energy: A Force for You - 75th Annual AuSable River Canoe Marathon

This Saturday, July 29, the 75th annual AuSable River Canoe Marathon will kick off in Grayling and wind its way all the way to Oscoda, totaling the trip to be 120 miles.

The best paddlers in the world will descend upon Michigan to battle darkness and mother nature while experiencing the majestic beauty of Northern Michigan.

AuSable River Canoe Marathon

The AuSable River Canoe Marathon is not your typical relaxed day on the water, this is a professional competitive race that requires contestants to be in peak physical and mental shape.

Consumers’ Energy has been a part of making this world renown event take place since it began all the way back in 1957, taking pride in providing a one-of-a-kind way to showcase our wonderful community.

AuSable River Canoe Marathon

The AuSable River Canoe Marathon kicks off Saturday night at 9 p.m. in Grayling, Michigan and leaders will reach the finish line on the shores of Lake Huron in Oscoda around 11 a.m. on Sunday.

You can watch the the live stream of the event by clicking this link starting at 8:30pm EST on Saturday July 29th.

For more information on all of the great projects from Consumers Energy that are benefitting our communities visit the Consumers’ Energy website.