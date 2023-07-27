After years of anticipation construction set to begin on Open Space Park Project in Boyne City

Boyne City commissioners approved a contract Tuesday to begin construction on the new Open Space Park. Something the City Manager, Michael Cain, said has been years in the making.

Boyne City officials have spent the past five years working with the owners of what is now known as the Open Space to acquire and develop the property. Finally, after five years of searching for grants and hearing from the public, construction is set to begin.

“The last few years we pretty much held it in the condition we bought it in,” Cain admitted. “Now this is going to be the first phase of our improvements to actually develop or polish this diamond in the rough.”

The park will be receiving a number of improvements including new benches and sidewalks that will connect to the Boyne City-Charlevoix Trail. Plus, they’ll also be restoring the shoreline and have future plans to add a small beach and new parking area.

“It’s going to start getting the finishing touches the property deserves. We have over 600 feet of frontage on Lake Charlevoix and we’re going to be enhancing that beachfront area and shoreline to basically protect from erosion and things like that,” Cain explained.

The project will cost $510,653 however, the city will use a $300,000 grant from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources to pay for over half of the project.

“The other $211,000 is going to be coming out of the city’s general fund,” Cain stated.

Construction is scheduled to begin after Labor Day and could wrap up as early as fall 2023 or Memorial Day 2024 at the latest.

“We’re looking forward to when people are here next summer in Boyne City, whether they’re residents or visitors, this will be fully accessible for them,” Cain said.

Click here to see design plans of the project.