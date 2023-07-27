A guide to how thunderstorms form ‘out of the blue’

Have you ever been surprised by a thunderstorm or even just a light rain shower when the skies have been otherwise sunny?

You may have heard them called “pop-up” storms or “popcorn” storms. These storms are classified as “general” or “airmass” thunderstorms.

While this type of thunderstorm is common, there are several other types of systems that thunderstorms develop in.

Ingredients for an airmass thunderstorms, aka general pop-up thunderstorm

Just like a recipe for a cake, to get a storm, the atmosphere needs specific ingredients to develop.

Forming Thunderstorms

Called an airmass thunderstorm because they are common during hot and humid airmasses over a region, there are three main ingredients for general thunderstorm development: lift, instability and moisture.

Lift is the ingredient needed to help start the formation of a cloud. On hot summer days you’ll see puffy clouds called “cumulus” form, which are often called “fair-weather” clouds. Those are the same kind of days that you can get pop-up storms! Because heat rises, the air is able to rise because of the heat in a process called convection (yes, the same convection that helps cook your food in an oven or on the stove, only a much bigger scale!).

While the air is rising, the next ingredient needed is instability. Instability is a measure of, well, the stability of the atmosphere. Meteorologists can determine stability by launching weather balloons. The lapse rate (how cool or warm the air is as you go up) of the atmosphere is the main thing to look at. If the air is cooling faster than a threshold rate, it is considered unstable.

The instability of the atmosphere is what helps the fair-weather clouds billow into taller forms. The clouds continue to grow until they reach a stable layer of the atmosphere.

The next ingredient is moisture. Without moisture, clouds wouldn’t be able to form at all. Clouds are the condensation of moisture in the atmosphere, and more moisture can mean more clouds. For thunderstorms, though, more moisture can increase instability. On a muggy day, it could be a sign!

For a storm to become severe, shear is added to the ingredients list. Shear is the change in windspeed or direction with height in the atmosphere. Shear can really make or break a storm, so the amount has to be just right.

Different names for thunderstorms

For us here in Northern Michigan, thunderstorms can form individually, called “single-cell.” A pop-up storm is a single-cell storm. Another type of single-cell storm is called a “supercell.” Supercells are typically severe and can have tornadoes.

Thunderstorms can can also be part of larger systems called mesoscale convective systems - referred to as an MCS. An MCS is usually a line of storms that you may hear the Doppler 9&10 Weather team talk about! They usually form along cold fronts, which also provide lift.

No matter what type of thunderstorm it is, severe or not, lightning and heavy rainfall can always pose threats. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors to practice lightning safety.

How do storms form at night if daytime heating is needed?

Since we know storms form mostly because of daytime heating, how do we get storms during the night? Storms during the night are typically more elevated, meaning they form higher up because the air near the surface cools and leaves warmer air higher.

If daytime heating from the previous day is intense enough and there are other lifting mechanisms such as a cold or warm front, storms can develop. As long as all the ingredients are present in just the right way, thunderstorms can form any time!

