4 Overdoses in less than 24 hours concerns Benzie County Law Enforcement

Four overdoses in less than 24 hours in a Northern Michigan county has law enforcement investigating the reasons behind the high number of overdoses.

The Benzie County Sheriff Kyle Rosa said three people overdosed at two separate locations on Tuesday and Wednesday. One of those people overdosed twice, all three survived.

“We feel that there could be a potentially dangerous amount of ingredients, whether it’s fentanyl or whatever that is, that’s causing them to overdose,” said Rosa.

Advertisement

Rosa said they have concerns after the four overdoses in less than a day.

“We are taking it seriously and we’re investigating where this came from. We’re trying to piece together where it came from so we can hold those accountable,” said Rosa.

Rosa said fentanyl was believed to be a component of the drugs overdosed on in these recent cases.

“Fentanyl is a huge additive these days, it seems, and it’s in everything. It’s very dangerous stuff. So I feel that that’s probably a big part of this,” he said.

Advertisement

Rosa said you’re taking your chances taking street drugs these days.

“We’re being influenced by this stuff coming from other areas where there’s a lot of unknowns and nobody knows what’s being put in there,” said Rosa.

Rosa said the people were saved by emergency first responders, who used Narcan, which can rapidly reverse the effects of the drugs.

Derrick Smith is an outreach worker at Harm Reduction MI, an organization that pushes easy accessibility to Narcan. Smith said this highlights its importance.

Advertisement

“Narcan should be around like a fire extinguisher where you don’t want to have to use it, but you’re grateful that it’s there,” said Smith.

Harm Reduction MI has repurposed newspaper boxes at more than 100 locations all over the state filled with Narcan people can pick up at no cost.

Smith said it’s very easy for a drug to become deadly with little effort, especially if they take a stronger drug than what they are accustomed to.

“With something as small as carfentanil or fentanyl, you know, it’s very easy just for a few grains to make something go from a pleasant buzz to potentially fatal,” said Smith.

Advertisement

Rosa said it’s a disturbing trend.

“We’re fearful that if this continues that we’re not going to be able to save everyone and that sooner or later there could become a death out of it,” said Rosa.