2 from Beaverton killed after flipping car at high speed in Gladwin Co.

The Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office says a man and woman were both killed in a crash in Grout Township on Wednesday.

Deputies say a 2009 Escalade was speeding down Calhoun Road when it went into a ditch and flipped several times. Both people from Beaverton were thrown from the car.

According to deputies, another car right behind them also hit the Escalade moments after it flipped.

EMS pronounced the man and woman dead at the scene. The people in the other car were unharmed.

The crash is still under investigation.