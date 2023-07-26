State passes laws to hire more out-of-state educators and retain workers here

Legislation signed into law on Wednesday aims to help Michigan schools recruit and retain educators and counselors.

The bills will help schools hire more educators from outside the state, and give educators here more power over bargaining and compensation.

Senate bills included in the package will allow the state to accept out-of-state teaching and counseling certifications, give educators new ways to earn advanced teaching certificates, and change out compensation is determined.

Advertisement

House bills simplify how public school employees pay union dues, remove restrictions on topics discussed in contract negotiations, and create more transparency during the hiring process. Public employers will also no longer be required to freeze pay levels when a collective bargaining agreement expires.

“By restoring collective bargaining rights for teachers and school employees, we are sending a clear message that we value and respect them,” said state Representative Regina Weiss (D-Oak Park).

It comes after the state passed a record-breaking education budget earlier this summer.