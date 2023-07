The Cherry Capital Airport is expanding and more passengers will be able to fly in and out of Traverse City!

TVC has added a new airline with flights going out west!

But that’s not only it, the airport was approved for a $5 million expansion project that will now allow more aircrafts to come in on Saturdays and Sundays.

Our On The Road Crew, Braulis and Tyler, are at TVC Airport getting a look behind the scenes of the expansion.