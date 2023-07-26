Michigan corporal killed in 1950 identified after N. Korea returns remains

A Michigan Army corporal killed during the Korean War will be buried in Arlington Cemetery after his body was recovered almost 70 years later.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) says Cpl. Gordon D. McCarthy was reported missing in action on Dec. 2, 1950 when his unit was attacked by enemy forces. The 20-year-old from Palmer, Michigan was a member of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division.

In June 2018, North Korea turned over 55 boxes reported to contain the remains of American service members after a summit between President Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un. DPAA and the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System were able to use DNA and other evidence to identify the remains of Cpl. McCarthy.

A rosette will be added next to McCarthy’s name on the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, to indicate he has been accounted for. He will be buried in Arlington National Cemetery once arrangements can be made.