MI Healthy Mind: Modern day slavery, the tragedy of human trafficking

Human trafficking is a grave issue that affects numerous individuals around the world, including the United States, and Michigan currently ranks number five in the number of human trafficking cases.

And this week on MI Healthy Mind, Joyce Hackett, a clinical social worker, therapist and author tells her story of molestation from an early age, then her partner, as an adult, grooming her and winning over her family only to traffic her.

She tells her harrowing story, describes trafficking in a real-life account, and how her first-degree murder conviction and over 17 years in prison was finally vacated.

MI Healthy Mind airs every Sunday at 7 a.m. on Local Fox 32.