Meals on Mission: Bone-off-the-ribs for the family

Chef John Clements brings us to the kitchen to show us how to make fall off the bone ribs!

Ingredients:

Pork Ribs

Seasoning

BBQ Sauce

Yellow Onion

Apple Juice

Directions:

Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees.

Start by applying dry rub seasoning on the raw pork ribs. Once seasoned, place the ribs on the grill to get grill marks and a bit of the grill flavor!

While the meat is on the grill, slice a large onion and place slices on the bottom of a pan. Place the ribs on top of the onion and use onion to separate each piece of rib from the sides of the pan and the other sections of rib.

Once ribs are tucked into the pan, put in a shallow braise. Chef Clements uses about 1 1/2 cups of apple juice. Once covered in the braise, cover the pan and place in the oven.

To cook the ribs, turn the oven down from the 350 degrees pre-heat temperature so that the ribs will roast slowly. It will take about 2 1/2 hours to roast.

After taking the ribs from the oven, uncover them and pour the BBQ sauce over them.

Place the ribs on butcher paper and fully wrap the ribs. Place the ribs back in the oven at 300 to 325 degrees for another 10-15 minutes.

Place the ribs on the grill again to grill up the other side. Then you can serve with a side of coleslaw!























